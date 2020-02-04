Pursuant to the Missouri Constitution, there are three constitutional mandates for the General Assembly — to convene jointly, to receive the State of the State as well as the State of the Judiciary, and to pass a balanced budget.
Recently, the Honorable George W. Draper III, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Missouri, delivered his State of the Judiciary Address during a joint session of the General Assembly. These addresses are important because of two reasons: one, it is our Constitutional duty; and two, they outline projected priorities for the Budget and for legislation. For your perusal, here is a brief summary of his remarks (transcript cited from courts.mo.gov).
The Chief Justice began his address with the theme of the Bicentennial, “Our state entered the union as a slave state, via the 1821 Missouri Compromise, and our courts were the genesis of the infamous Dred Scott decision that precipitated the civil war just 40 years later.
“Since then, there has been great change, and this year, we celebrate the bicentennial of our Supreme Court...The first constitution, adopted in July 1820, created for us a three-member Supreme Court...
“Much has changed over the past two centuries. Rather than ‘riding the circuit’ and meeting in courthouses throughout the state, we now have a permanent home — our third, actually … the red-brick building across the street — for which our Court’s first female clerk is overseeing restoration efforts. Early tools of our trade included quill and ink. Yet now we stream our sessions live and publish our decisions online. We are now a seven-member Court. Of the four women who have served on our Court, three are currently on its bench, and I am only the second African-American...
“To bring you another ‘bicentennial minute,’ you might be interested to learn that Missouri’s first constitution established only four circuit courts, each serving four to eight counties! Now our 114 counties and the city of St. Louis are divided into 46 judicial circuits, with our constitution requiring at least one judge in every county.”
The Chief Justice focused his address upon the five following headings: Circuit Realignment, Court Technology, Treatment Courts, Criminal Justice Reform and a 21st Century Workforce.
He reminded the Legislature of the Court’s high calling, quoting, “In the words of Mark Twain: ‘I hate to hear people say this judge will vote so and so, because he is a Democrat — and this one so and so because he is a Republican. It is shameful. The judges have the Constitution for their guidance; they have no right to any politics save the politics of rigid right and justice when they are sitting in judgment upon the great matters that come before them,” as well as, The chief justice of the United States said in his year-end report: ‘We should … remember that justice is not inevitable. We should reflect on our duty to judge without fear or favor, deciding each matter with humility, integrity\ and dispatch … to do our best to maintain the public’s trust that we are faithfully discharging our solemn obligation to equal justice under law.’”
Granted, with brevity in this Capitol Report, I was only able to highlight a portion of this address. I would encourage you to read the transcript for more detailed information. However, I will conclude by sharing in the Chief Justice codified sentiment, “Together, we all share the burden of our state constitutional mandate demanding that ‘justice shall be administered without sale, denial or delay.’” (Draper III, 2020; citing Article I, Section 14 of the Bill of Rights in the Missouri Constitution)
“That the courts of justice shall be open to every person, and certain remedy afforded for every injury to person, property or character, and that right and justice shall be administered without sale, denial or delay.”—Article I, Section 14 of the Bill of Rights in the Missouri Constitution
