This week, a statewide awareness campaign kicks off to remind Missouri motorists to drive safely around big trucks and buses. In turn, commercial motor vehicle drivers will be reminded to obey traffic laws, use their seat belts, slow down and pay attention.
Commercial motor vehicles make up 20% of Missouri’s interstate traffic, carry goods from coast to coast and are essential workers to U.S. economy, say officials with the Missouri Department of Transportation. When crashes involving large trucks and buses happen, the disproportionate size of the large truck versus a car means those crashes can often involve serious injuries, or worse.
Research shows that, in the majority of these crashes, drivers of passenger cars unnecessarily endanger themselves by not paying attention and driving recklessly around large trucks and buses, say officials, emphasizing that is why it’s so important for all motorists to drive safely around these larger vehicles.
The awareness campaign’s slogan is “Respect the load. Share the road.”
“We can all do our part by driving safely around big trucks,” said Jon Nelson, MoDOT assistant to the state highway and traffic engineer. “Be patient, give them room to operate and please put your phone down.”
Don’t cut off large trucks or buses. Drivers should make sure they can see the truck’s cab lights in the rearview mirror before moving back into their original lane.
Stay out of the “No Zone.” Large trucks and buses have large blind spots on either side and up to 200 feet behind a vehicle. Pass only on the left side.
Remember that large trucks and buses take longer to stop.
Drivers should watch their following distance. Keep a safety cushion around large trucks and buses. If the truck’s side mirrors are not visible to a passenger car driver, the truck driver cannot see the car.
Sharing the road with commercial motor vehicles is a necessary part of travel. For more information on the Commercial Motor Vehicle Awareness Campaign, visit www.saveMOlives.com.
