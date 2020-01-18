Hello Howell County!
It’s a new year and new decade! With this brings budget time for Howell County. The process starts with Howell County Treasurer Nancy Franz doing a year-end settlement of Howell County finances and making a report to the commission.
Howell County Clerk Kelly Waggoner gives each officeholder a budget sheet for their office to fill out and return to her for her to compile all of them into a budget document. She then presents it to us at our first budget hearing. Then, for the next 10 days the commission goes over every officeholder’s budget with the officeholder to determine if the county has enough funds to meet the officeholder’s needs.
There usually is some pulling and tugging involved, but when it is all said and done, it is presented for the final approval at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 in the Commission Room and is then balanced and approved.
The county cannot pay payroll and accounts payable until the 2020 budget is approved.
The county’s revenue ended up on the positive side and we are looking forward to another good year. I would like to thank Kathy Martin, one of the Howell County Clerk’s staff for jumping in and helping and learning the budget process. Kathy has been a big help to Howell County Clerk Kelly Waggoner.
Howell County Collector Dennis Von Allmen and his staff concluded the on-time tax collection for 2019. If you have not paid your 2019 taxes I urge you to as soon as possible as there are substantial fees and penalties the longer you wait.
Howell County Assessor Daniel Franks has mailed out the personal property assessment forms that need to be signed and returned to the assessor’s office by April 30.
The work on the added courtroom downstairs in the courthouse, which was the previous location of the assessor’s office, is continuing. The county is in the process of changing a lot of the lighting in the courthouse and Howell County Office Building to LED lighting, which will help reduce the electric bill. Custodian Don McCraken is helping with these changes.
We have all been busy attending the various boards that we all sit on such as University of Missouri Extension, Ozark Action, SCOCOG (South Central Ozark Council of Governments), Solid Waste, Work Force Investment and ODC (Ozark Development Corporation).
The commission has approved several grant applications for the Juvenile and Sheriff’s Office. We also made several reappointments to the Public Building Corporation, Senate Bill 40 and the Enhanced Enterprise Zone Boards.
We recently took a tour of the Howell County Jail with Howell County Sheriff Mike Shannon and Lieutenant Mike Coldiron and nForm Architecture and Engineers from Springfield. They will be reporting back to us with some of their findings.
The Howell County Courthouse and Howell County Office Building will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, and will reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Plat books are still available at the County Clerk’s office — Come and get yours for the low price of $35 and plat maps are also available for $40.
The full commission is in session every Monday and Thursday. Our doors are always open to you. Come and see us, and remember Howell County is a great place to live and raise a family!
GO CHIEFS!
