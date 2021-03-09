Serious injuries were reported for a West Plains man after his motorcycle crashed at 1 p.m. Sunday on AP Highway, 7 miles southwest of Willow Springs, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. J.M. Kenyon with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Matthew D. Jones, 29, was riding southbound on a 2020 Harley-Davidson that lost control while attempting to make a right hand turn.
The report shows Jones, who was wearing a helmet, was taken by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.
Minor injuries were reported for a Mtn. Grove woman after a crash at 2:45 p.m. Saturday on Old U.S. 60, 2 miles west of Norwood.
Tpr. Z. Tate reported Jaysa L. Bunch, 23, was eastbound in a 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix that ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
The report shows Bunch was taken by Texas County Ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.
