INCIDENTS
It was reported at 12:45 a.m. March 16 an officer was dispatched to a home on North Ash Street regarding reported property damage.
It was reported at 7:08 p.m. Friday an officer was dispatched to a home on Angelica Street after after a 911 hang-up call. The officer was confronted with a domestic situation on the scene and allegedly assaulted by an intoxicated woman. She was charged with fourth degree assault of special victim and resisting arrest.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
On March 16 it was reported an officer was dispatched to the intersection of East Third and Jackson streets for a woman who found a syringe on the street. The syringe was located and removed for disposal.
On March 18 an officer was dispatched to James Street to assist emergency medical personnel with a medical call. The woman did not want to be transported by EMS.
On March 18 it was reported an officer was dispatched to Belmont Street for a burglar alarm. The home owner was at the residence and stated he had accidentally set off the alarm.
On March 18 an officer was contacted by a woman requesting extra patrol near her home on Woolsey Street. The woman said she had seen some suspicious people walking around.
On Thursday it was reported an officer was dispatched to Deer Park and Delp Road for a vehicle that was abandoned in the middle of the road and was blocking traffic. It was towed by Baker’s Towing.
On Thursday a woman came to the police department for help about someone sending inappropriate messages, and wanted to know how to block a man on Facebook. The man was blocked on Facebook.
On Thursday it was reported that an officer was dispatched to the Walmart and McDonald’s parking lots for a woman who was reportedly panhandling. Contact with the woman was made.
On Friday it was reported that an officer was called for information on a civil issue.
On Friday an officer was asked to call an employee with Progressive Insurance regarding a report. The employee needed to know if the report had been done by the fire department or the police department regarding a pickup truck fire in front of Walmart. The employee was told that the fire department had made the report.
On Friday it was reported an officer was dispatched to Angelica Street for a 911 hang-up call. The officer arrived to a domestic scene between two sisters. On of the women became combative with law enforcement and was taken into custody and transported to jail.
On Friday a man came to the police department regarding his daughter being arrested by the department. The father was told what had taken place and he apologized for his daughter’s actions.
On Friday it was reported that an officer was dispatched to West First Street for a car spinning tires. No vehicle description was given and no vehicle in the area was located.
On Friday it was reported an officer was dispatched to a daycare on South Jackson Street for a suspicious vehicle. The officer was advised that there was a gray van with tinted windows parked in front of the day care for 15 minutes and no one had gotten out. When the officer arrived the van was gone. The officer spoke with the caller who showed the officer a picture of the van. The officer told the caller he would keep watch on the area and try to locate the van.
