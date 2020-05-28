From the outset, America has been a profound experiment. What began as a small cluster of colonies became the world’s epicenter of hope and opportunity. A resilient people changed the course of human history by dedicating themselves to a simple yet radical belief that they could rule themselves.
They pledged their lives to that cause with the Declaration of Independence, and after winning their freedom, they sought to preserve it with a new system of government. In our Constitution, the Founding Fathers laid out this vision, and through our Bill of Rights, ensured the rights of individuals. But these freedoms have come at a steep cost.
The freedoms and liberties that we enjoy today have been paid for with the blood of American heroes. Generations of brave servicemen and women have made the ultimate sacrifice to ensure we remain what President Lincoln called, “the last best hope of earth.”
It’s heroes like native Missourian 2nd Lt. George Allison Whiteman, who was born the oldest of 10 children and went on to attend the Rolla School of Mines (Missouri S&T) before enlisting in the service in 1939. On December 7, 1941, he had just lifted off when he was hit by Japanese gunfire, which threw his plane out of control and killed him as it crashed.
He is considered the first American pilot killed in aerial combat in World War II. For his bravery, he was posthumously awarded the Silver Star, the Purple Heart and the World War II Victory Medal. Nearly 14 years to the date of his death, the Sedalia Air Force Base in Johnson County was renamed the Whiteman Air Force Base to honor his service and sacrifice.
It’s patriots like Major Floyd B. Parks, who was born and raised in Missouri and went on to become a decorated aviation officer in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II. He was killed in action on the first day of the Battle of Midway on June 4, 1942, while leading his squadron against Japanese fighters and bombers attacking the island.
For his heroism, Major Parks was posthumously awarded the Navy Cross, “for extraordinary heroism and conspicuous devotion.” Yet, these are just two examples. In total, there have been over 1.1 million Americans, and thousands of Missourians, who have died in service to our country.
It’s their sacrifice that we celebrated over the weekend. It’s because of them that the United States of America will always remain home to a government of, for, and by the people.
