Hello Howell County!
Thanksgiving 2020 is upon us; my how the year has flown by.
The sales tax revenue continues to come in on the positive side — so surprising! The CART Funds “County Aid Road Trust” are down 6.7% or $54,000 from last year’s collection. These funds are a combination of gas tax revenues, motor vehicle sales tax, and motor vehicle fees that are collected by the state and then through a calculation are distributed to each county.
The Howell County Commission has been busy approving the various grants that the Sheriff’s Office and Juvenile Office have applied for. The Caulfield Fire Department is applying with SCOCOG (South Central Ozark Council of Government) for a CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) for a new firehouse which the Howell County Commission is the sponsor of.
The Howell County Commission is continuing the CARES Act process with 43 grants awarded to the public and nonprofit entities for a total of $3,679,377. We are also working with the Small Business Incubator and have awarded 23 small business grants for a total of $245,149 with more in the pipeline. This process will continue through Dec. 30.
Howell County Clerk Kelly Waggoner and her staff made it through the Nov. 3 General Election with a record number of absentees of 2,962 and total votes cast of 18,793.
Howell County Collector Dennis Von Allmen and his staff are busy collecting the 2020 personal and real estate taxes. This process will continue until midnight Thursday, Dec. 31. You can pay in person, online, by phone, by mail, or drop box for your convenience during these pandemic times. The Howell County Courthouse and Office Building remain cautiously and partially open to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It has been great fall weather for the Road & Bridge crews. With the mild temperatures and below average precipitation, the crews have been able to work on the roads continually. They recently went back to 8 hour days for the winter. The North and South Road & Bridge crews chipped and sealed an additional 2-plus miles of new chip and seal roads to Howell County that were previously gravel. This was done with the Road Partnership Program the County has.
There has been a rash of county road signs stolen around Howell County. If you have any information on the thefts, please contact the Howell County Commission or the Howell County Sheriff’s Office. Remember these thefts are costing you money!
You can pick up my 2021 appreciation calendars at the Office Building while supplies last.
The new and improved 2020 Howell County Plat books are now available at the same low price of $35 and maps are available for $40 at the Howell County Clerk’s Office and books are available at the Howell County Recorder’s Office in the Courthouse.
The full Commission is typically in session every Monday and Thursday. The Howell County Court House and Office Building will be closed Thursday and Friday and will reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Monday. Come by and see us.
Please stay safe and have a Happy Thanksgiving! Don’t eat too much!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.