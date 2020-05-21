A West Plains woman suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 12:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of U.S. 63 and ZZ Highway in West Plains, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. D. A. Huffman with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Karen M. Bowers, 66, of West Plains was eastbound in a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee that pulled into the path of a 2004 Dodge 2500 pickup truck and was struck on the passenger side.
The driver of the Dodge was Shawn C. Nordyke, 43, of Pottersville.
The report shows both drivers were wearing seat belts.
No injuries were reported for Nordyke. Bowers was taken by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains, according to the report. No condition report is available.
Tpr. Huffman was assisted by Cpl. T. M. Weakley.
