Hello Howell County!
As the old saying goes, “March comes in like a lamb and out like a lion.” Time will tell!
The road crews are finally getting some dry road conditions to work on Howell County’s 1,000 miles of gravel roads. This wet winter has been extremely bad for potholes, unfortunately. The associate commissioners are working on plans to chip and seal and overlay with hot mix some hard surface roads.
Northern Commissioner Bill Lovelace awarded bids for eight low water crossing replacements and improvements in the northern district to T&J Concrete Inc. The commission also awarded bids for dump trucks for the county to Summit Truck Group.
The associate commissioners and I recently attended our annual commissioner training where we attended several sessions dealing with issues facing counties including feral hogs, medical marijuana, the State Emergency Management Agency, workforce and economic development, to name a few. Also, we had the opportunity to visit with other county commissioners from around the state.
Gov. Parson spoke to the 330 commissioners in attendance addressing the hot topic of prisoner per diem reimbursement to the counties. The state owes counties over $35 million in backpay, with owing Howell County $107,000 in prison reimbursement. Why does the state want to continually cut taxes and continue not paying what they owe the counties?
The commission has been busy applying for and approving federal and state grants for the sheriff and juvenile Offices. We recently attended the ODC (Ozark Development Corporation) annual meeting in Pomona and heard updates on the Heritage Business Park along with economic updates from the cities of West Plains, Willow Springs, Mtn. View, and I gave an overview of Howell County’s economic state. We also have been busy attending meetings of the various boards we are on around the county.
I have been watching the bills that have been introduced in this legislative session, so far over 1,900! In my opinion, way too many! A lot of them hurt county governments and you by passing unfunded mandates that counties pay for.
The Howell County Clerk Kelly Waggoner and her staff are busy preparing for the March 10 Presidential Primary and the April 4 Election. There is a tremendous amount of time and effort that goes into an election from ordering all the different election ballots to the training of the over 200 election judges that it takes for a countywide election. For your convenience the county clerk’s office is open this Saturday, March 7, from 8 a.m. to noon for voters who will be unable to get to their polling locations on election day. Don’t forget to exercise your right to vote on Tuesday, March 10, 2020!
The commission met with the Emergency Management Director Mike Coldiron and the Howell County Health Department Administrator Chris Gilliam to receive updates about the recent coronavirus outbreak. Since then I have attended a countywide meeting of Howell County city leaders, healthcare personnel, ambulance districts, the emergency management director and health department, along with the county staff to discuss the coronavirus situation and keeping the public informed.
Remember the 2018 Plat books and CDs are still available at the low price of $35 and maps are available for $40.
Our doors are always open to you. The full commission is in session every Monday and Thursday. Come and see us, and remember Howell County is a great place to live and raise a family!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.