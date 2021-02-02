Injuries were reported for two area residents after a two-vehicle crash at 8:17 p.m. Friday on Highway 5, 11 miles north of Gainesville, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. J. Britt with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported patrol Trooper Jason Phillpott, 33, of Willow Springs, was southbound in a 2019 Ford Explorer attempting to pass a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500. The Dodge then turned into the path of the Ford, causing the Ford to strike the rear of the Dodge, according to the report. The driver of the Dodge was Paige A. Hedquist, 31, of Mtn. Grove. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.
The report shows Hedquist suffered moderate injuries and was flown by air ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Minor injuries were reported for Phillpott, who was transported by private vehicle to Mercy Hospital.
Cpl. Britt was assisted at the scene by Msgt. C. Hogue, Cpl. J. Piccinnio, Cpl. J. Sellars, Tpr. D. Rogers and Tpr. J. Kenyon.
