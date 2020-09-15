Firefighters were called to respond an alarm shortly after noon Saturday at 1521 Cedarhurst Senior Living, but the cause turned out to be a malfunction in the alarm system.
At 12:05 p.m., the alarm sounded; firefighters responded to the scene four minutes later to find no fire, but a detector head had been activated. The head was cleaned and the system reset, according to Bud McMillen.
The scene was cleared at 12:39 p.m., when firefighters were dispatched to respond to another call.
The second call came in at 12:37 regarding an unknown type of fire. Crews arrived at 12:43 p.m. to a wooded area on the back side of the 1100 block of Missouri Avenue to find what appeared to be a homeless camp and the surrounding woods were on fire.
Firefighters called in a backhoe to separate debris and clear a path to take down a dead tree, then extinguished the fire and cleared the scene.
While responding, an ambulance was dispatched to the nearby Howell County Sheriff’s Office for a man with severe burns. Before the first units arrived, he reportedly fled, but was found at Ozarks Medical Center Emergency Department soon after.
He was flown by Air Evac to the burn unit at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the West Plains Police Department.
