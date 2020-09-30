CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 9:18 p.m. Sept. 22 an officer responded to a call about a stolen motorcycle at Snappy Mart. The man said it was stolen outside of town. The officer advised the man to speak with the Howell County Sheriff’s Office. The man then told the officer he felt suicidal and he was taken by emergency medical services to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains.
It was reported at 12:55 a.m. Sept. 23 an officer was advised of a call made to 911 that was static only. The officer responded to the address and the residents said they had no idea how it happened and they were fine.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:14 a.m. Sept. 23. An officer stopped a vehicle of similar description. The driver said she had just dropped her kids off. The officer rechecked the area but did not locate the vehicle.
