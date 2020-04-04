ARRESTS
Scott E. Chaisson, 36, West Plains, was arrested at 8:59 p.m. March 25 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of stealing. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Nellie Lorene Garcia, 46, West Plains, was arrested at 9:30 p.m. March 26 on a charge of third-degree domestic assault. Officer Bradshaw.
Douglas Allen Dooms, 52, West Plains, was arrested at 9:33 p.m. March 26 on a charge of second-degree domestic assault. Officer Bradshaw.
Shane Leslie Collins, 33, West Plains, was arrested at 6:24 a.m. March 27 on a charge of stealing. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
Jeffrey Louis Bailey, 50, West Plains, was arrested at 4:02 p.m. March 27 on a Rolla city warrant. Officer Kevin White.
David Iliuts, 37, West Plains, was arrested at 9:02 p.m. March 27 on a county charge of trespassing and charges of failure to appear on charges of speeding, failure to display a current state license plate and failure to provide proof of insurance. Officer Bradshaw.
Kelly Ann Watson, 45, West Plains, was arrested at 6:30 a.m. March 28 on a warrant. Officer Wes Stuart.
Nova Ann Williams, 28, West Plains, was arrested at 7:01 p.m. March 28 on a charge of forgery. Officer Bradshaw.
Randall R. Shepherd, 28, Eldon, was arrested at 4 a.m. March 29 on a Miller County charge of stealing $750 or more. Officer Stuart.
Briana Lynette McClung, 23, West Plains, was arrested at 3:32 p.m. March 29 on charges of fourth-degree assault. Officer Shannon Sisney.
TICKETS
London Nicole Bland, Winona, was ticketed at 4:51 p.m. March 23 on south U.S. 63 on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Sisney.
Bobby Gene Barton, West Plains, was ticketed at 3:47 p.m. March 26 on Garner Drive on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Bradshaw.
Bryan Keith Collins, West Plains, was ticketed at 8:36 p.m. March 26 on CC Highway on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Bradshaw.
Jose Alcides Portillo, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:24 p.m. March 27 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of trespassing. Det. Kyle Parrish.
INCIDENTS
At 1:20 a.m. March 23 officer Josh Wichowski reported he spoke with a man who was seen walking from behind a building on Washington Avenue. A report was made due to recent burglaries in the area of the square.
A woman reported at 9:01 a.m. March 23 her wallet had either been lost or stolen at Walmart. Officer John Murrell.
At 11:16 a.m. March 23 Cpl. Ivie Powell reported he responded to a burglary at a storage unit on Lanton Road. The victim was informed the unit had been broken into and the incident remains under investigation.
It was reported at 3:38 p.m. March 23 Officer White responded to a burglary at a shed on Stephens Street that had reportedly happened beginning in September. A suspect has been identified pawning some of the items at Washington Pawn, and several of the items listed as stolen have been posted on the suspect’s Facebook page. The victims are creating a list of missing items that will be added to the report and the investigation is ongoing.
Officers responded at 11:06 p.m. March 23 to Chen’s Garden in reference to a rear door alarm. The rear door to the business was found cracked open, but the business was found to be unoccupied or tampered with and secured. Officer Wichowski.
Officers responded at 11:25 a.m. March 24 to a home on Texas Street in reference to a woman who was out of control, and who had injured themselves and her caretaker with a piece of glass. The suspect was taken to Ozarks Medical Center for treatment and the caregiver hadn’t sought medical attention at the time of report. Charges have been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Brad Jones.
An employee of Hirsch Feed and Farm Supply reported at 12:52 p.m. March 24 a man had bought a Stihl chainsaw and trimmer with bad checks. A report has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Jones.
At 2:27 p.m. March 24 Cpl. Powell reported he responded to a location on Washington Avenue in response to an alleged domestic dispute between a woman and man in a romantic relationship. The woman reportedly assaulted the man, who had a scratch on his nose from the incident. Medical treatment was refused and charges are pending.
At 3:03 p.m. March 24 officers were dispatched to a home on Utah Street in reference to a physical altercation between two women that live together and are related. A report will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Sisney.
At 3:03 p.m. March 24 Officer White was dispatched to Chen’s Garden to investigate a burglary. A surveillance video was viewed that showed a man entering the building at 11:02 p.m. the night before and attempting to open a cash register with a screw driver. The suspect left and has not been identified. A report has been forwarded to detectives.
A woman reported at 6:08 p.m. March 24 her storage unit on Washington Avenue had been broken into and items had been damaged or were missing. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Sean Barrett.
At 10:29 a.m. March 25 officers responded to a home on Newton Street in reference to a woman with a knife who was suicidal. The woman was transported to OMC for treatment. Cpl. Powell.
At 2:31 p.m. March 25 it was reported a set of keys had been found on First Street. They may be claimed at the police department. Officer Amanda Ohlau.
