Matt and Ashley Roberts of West Plains are parents of a son, Charles Matthew, born at 6:55 p.m. April 30. He weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces and was 21 3/4 inches long. His grandparents Jeff and Kim Brake of Birch Tree, and Charles and Beverly Roberts of West Plains.
Anthony and Kayla Collins of Alton are parents of a son, Noah James, born at 5:17 p.m. May 1. He weighed 8 pounds 14 ounces and was 21 inches long. His siblings are Olivia, 9, Adalynd, 6, and Cole, 1. His grandparents are Dwight and Susan Chronister of Alton, and James and Charlotte Collins of Pomona.
Adam and Shannon Cooper of Summersville are parents of a son, Mason Jericho, born at 7:48 a.m. May 4. He weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long. His siblings are Stetson, 10, and Tommy, 5. His grandparents are Kenneth Lilly and Marlene Hawkins, both of Mtn. View, and Jeff and Sandy Cooper, Summersville.
Bryan Henderson and Bethany Porter of West Plains are parents of a son, Braxton Gene Henderson, born at 2:37 p.m. May 5. He weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long. His siblings are Skyy, 6 and Landyn, 4. Grandparents are Bill Porter of West Plains, Shawna VanWinkle of Thayer, and Jeremy Henderson of Jacksonville, Fla.
