Through both a proposed amendment and an emergency rule, the Missouri State Board of Education approved an alternative route for individuals to obtain a substitute certificate of license to teach.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) requested an additional path after consulting with education groups to help address a shortage of substitute teachers across the state.
Currently, individuals looking to obtain certification must complete 60 semester hours or more of college-level credit from a DESE-recognized and regionally accredited academic degree granting institution.
Following the State Board of Education’s decision Tuesday, those who possess a high school diploma or equivalent may complete a 20-hour state-approved substitute teacher online training to be eligible for a substitute certificate. The training includes topics such as professionalism, honoring diversity, engaging students, foundational classroom management techniques, basic instructional strategies, supporting students with special needs and working with at-risk youth.
“Many teachers and school administrators have expressed concern about the potential shortage of substitute teachers during the 2020-21 school year due to COVID-19,” said Paul Katnik, Assistant Commissioner for the Office of Educator Quality. “With already a declining number of candidates entering the education profession, this option will help Missouri school districts and charter schools develop a deeper pool of substitute teachers both in the short- and long-term.”
The emergency rule was filed Wednesday and will take effect Sept. 2. Additional information regarding the online training, including approved vendors and associated costs, can be found at DESE’s website, dese.mo.gov, by scrolling down and clicking the “Department” tab and following the link to the Office of Educator Quality landing page. In the Quick Links menu box, click “Substitute Applications.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.