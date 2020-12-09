TICKETS
Christian Nathaniel Belt, 27, of Palmyra, was ticketed Dec. 1 on a charge of speeding.
Heather D. Bay, 35, of Mtn. View, was ticketed Dec. 1 on charges of failure to show proof of insurance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while revoked or suspended and failure to drive on the right side of the road.
Nicole D. Bryne, 35, of Winona, was ticketed Thursday on a charge of failure to obey a stop sign.
Julia Wynne, 20, of Mtn. View, was ticketed Saturday on a charge of failure to use turn signal.
INCIDENTS
A theft was reported at 7:28 p.m. Dec. 2 at Malone’s Motel.
An assault was reported at 8:09 p.m. Dec. 2 in parking lot of a business on East Fifth Street.
It was reported at 5:09 p.m. Friday an officer stopped a man from Thayer on U.S. 60 for driving while under the influence of alcohol and failing to register a vehicle.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported Nov. 30 resident of Harrison Street called to ask about about property damage from kids bouncing balls off his house.
It was reported Dec. 1 an officer returned a call and took a report concerning stolen items from Malone’s Motel.
