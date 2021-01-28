ARREST
Doolin L. Youngblood, 24, Birch Tree, was arrested Jan. 21 at the intersection of East James Street and South Jackson Street on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance of 35 grams or less of marijuana and driving while under the influence of drugs. Officer Timothy Gordon.
TICKETS
Michelle H. Martin, 26, Mtn. View, was ticketed Jan. 18 on a charge of failure to drive of the right side of the road.
Gary Brent Bradley, 24, Mtn. View, was ticketed Jan. 19 on a charge of failure to register motor vehicle.
Pete Monte Shortt, 24, West Plains, was ticketed Jan. 19 on a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
INCIDENT
Fraudulent use of a credit device was reported at 12:58 p.m. Friday at Walmart.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
A custody dispute was reported Jan. 18 at Walmart. The responding officer told the mother to give the child back to the father, and instructed everyone to go to the police department and the officer would call Department of Family Services to sort the dispute out. No one showed up initially. Later, the mother and a female visited the police department to ask questions.
On Jan. 18, an officer was called to The Smoker’s Outlet for a complaint of someone stealing a worker’s wallet and using two of her credit cards and her debit card. The officer told her to bring in her statement form and bank and credit card statements.
It was reported Jan. 19 an officer was called to a home on East Third Street for a possible overdose. The person went with emergency medial personnel to the hospital.
It was reported Jan. 19 an officer was called to a home on East Second Street for a woman who wanted to report someone for calling her names. The officer was simultaneously called to respond to a report of a missing child, which he responded to first. The woman with the complaint called back to cancel her report as the name-calling had stopped.
It was reported Jan. 21 an officer returned a call to the Missouri State Highway Patrol to confirm a West Plains Police Department warrant.
It was reported Jan. 21 an officer returned a citizen’s call with warrant information concerning a friend who had been arrested in West Plains on a Mtn. View warrant.
It was reported Jan. 23 an officer was dispatched to Malone’s Motel for a disturbance involving two people chasing each other around the parking lot. The officer spoke to both and issued tickets for other offenses.
It was reported Jan. 23 a woman asked to speak with an officer about an accident that had occurred. The officer tried multiple times to speak with her, but she was unable to be reached.
It was reported Jan. 23 an officer was contacted by DFS in Wright County to request a well-being check on three children in Mtn. View. The children were driven to the police department by a family member and they appeared to be in good health.
It was reported Jan. 23 a woman came to the police department to file a report on a vehicle crash that had occurred the day before and was not reported. The woman wanted an informational report done on the incident.
