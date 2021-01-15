ARRESTS
Brittany Lynn Williams, 27, Willow Springs, was arrested at 12:26 a.m. Monday in Mtn. View on a Texas County charge of possession of a controlled substance and a charge of failure to appear on a West Plains charge. She was released on $25,400 bail. Mtn. View Police Department.
William Moss Watson, 39, Belleview, was arrested at 9:55 a.m. Monday at the courthouse on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He is held on $7,500 bail. Deputy Alan Daffron.
Clay Allen Armstrong, 36, K Highway, was arrested at 11 a.m. Monday at the sheriff's department on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was released on $7,500 bail. Deputy Zachary Gimpel.
Anthony Paul Dickman, 34, Willow Springs, was arrested at 3:55 p.m. Monday in Willow Springs on a Mtn. View charge of failure to appear on a charge of stealing. He was released on $700 bail. Deputy Devon Mendenhall.
Noah Christopher Johnson, 17, Pomona, was arrested at 5:50 p.m. Monday on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of failure to appear on a Texas County charge of speeding and released on $177 bail. West Plains Police Department.
Trason Glen Leggett, 21, Layton, Utah, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. Monday on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. He is held without bail. Jailer Kelly Childers.
Sean Aloysius Boyer, 53, St. Louis Street, was arrested at 1:07 a.m. Tuesday at his home on charges of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. He was released on $7,500 bail. Deputy Matt Roberts.
Brittany Lynn Williams, 27, Mtn. View, was arrested at 2:53 a.m. Tuesday in Mtn. View on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and released on $2,500 bail. Deputy Roberts.
Jacob Wilson Barks, 27, Jon Street, was arrested at 11:56 a.m. Tuesday at the sheriff's department on a charge of abuse or neglect of a child and second-degree domestic assault. He was released on $5,000 bail. Deputy James Crownover.
Henri Thomas Rasco, 57, Theodosia, was arrested at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday at Ozarks Healthcare on Ozark County charges of probation violation on convictions of driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving. He was released to Ozark County. West Plains Police Department.
Adam Kyle Watson, 37, County Road 382, was arrested at 6:11 p.m. Tuesday on a Wayne County charge of driving while intoxicated, persistent offender, and released on $10,000 bail. Howell County Sheriff's Department.
Renae Dawn Tackitt, 20, U.S. 160, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Gibson Avenue on charges of failure to appear on charges of driving while revoked or suspended, careless and imprudent driving, operating a motor vehicle knowing the owner has not maintained financial responsibility, and failure to use a seat belt. She was released on $500 bail. West Plains Police Department.
INCIDENTS
A 37th Judicial Children's Division employee reported at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday a youth in their custody ran away from a home on Cedar Street. A missing person's report has been submitted. Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
A woman reported at 2:25 p.m. Tuesday a man she knows threatened to injure her with a screwdriver and attempted to back his vehicle into a person at Ace Muffler off of ZZ Highway. Deputy Jared Peterman.
At 5:42 p.m. Tuesday, a woman reported the theft of a Stihl chainsaw, Echo chainsaw and Echo trimmer, total value $600, from a home on County Road 4700. Deputy Seth Smith.
At 7:38 p.m. Tuesday an employee of Kountry Korner in Moody reported someone drove off without paying for $41 worth of fuel. Deputy Smith.
