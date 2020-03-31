Missouri Lottery players took home more than $70.4 million in prizes during the month of February, $6.1 million of which were $1,000 or more. Of that $6.1 million, a total of $131,608 was won by players in Howell and surrounding counties.
The biggest winner in the area was Steven Matherly of Cabool, who won $111,000 in the Show Me Cash draw game.
Richard Loveland of West Plains won $3,608 on Club Keno.
Kathryn Wagner of Willow Springs won a $5,000 Scratchers game, Benjamin Peace of Alton won a $4,000 Scratchers game and $1,000 Scratchers winners were James Bray and Ronnie Jarvis of West Plains, Jimmie Bennett and Mary Friend of Mtn. View, Pamela Morgan of Myrtle, Truman King of Caulfield, Shana Bivins of Thayer and Harold Smith, Houston.
