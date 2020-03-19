This past week in the Capitol, the Senate voted to adjourn early because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the House continues to work this week in order to fulfill the Missouri constitutional mandate to pass a balanced budget. The House will remain focused on its duty to budget for the core functions of government.
This week, we will pass required changes to the supplemental budget. Then, the House will be off one week for the annual spring break. Please check the House website for future scheduling changes as announcements about the coronavirus pandemic are being continuously updated.
We must all take responsibility for minimizing the possible spread of the coronavirus by taking reasonable precautions. Usually during session, thousands of guests from across the state visit the capitol. House and Senate leadership are taking a cautious approach urging guests to reschedule visits unless directly participating in the legislative process, but our Capitol must always remain the people’s house.
As one of my duties working on the House Budget Committee this session, I was appointed and have served as chair of the County Prisoner Per Diem Subcommittee. Since our state was founded in 1821, Missouri and its local governments have always worked together as partners in helping protect our local communities. Community safety is a shared and fundamental responsibility of government.
Historically, the state and counties have shared the cost that counties incur in housing state prisoners. Unfortunately, over the past several years the state has fallen in arrears in its payments. I think that is wrong. We say we have a balanced budget, but the State still owes the counties over 30 million dollars in state prisoner reimbursement.
Getting this debt paid off has been one of my goals.
With big help from House Budget Chair Cody Smith, the good news is that the House has agreed in its budget to completely pay off the arrears. This has been a huge ongoing complaint of county commissioners across the state, and hopefully, the Senate will agree as well to finally get this debt paid in full.
I have also recently been appointed as chairperson of the Blue Ribbon Panel on Juvenile Justice. We have fellow representatives, a senator and several stakeholders from across the state serving on this panel.
Two years ago, Missouri changed the law defining at what age a child becomes an adult for juvenile and criminal court purposes. Starting January 1, 2021, 17-year old offenders (under 18) in Missouri will be sent to juvenile court, not adult criminal court, for most types of criminal cases.
Because the specifics of how this will be done have not yet been worked out, I have been pushing the issue to make sure everyone is ready for the change. Although I am not against this change, there will be a lot of confusion about this next year if the details aren’t worked out.
Finally, the prescription drug monitoring bill (PDMP) has been moving this year. Missouri is the only state that has not passed a version of this bill. Many pharmacists are strong supporters of this type of legislation to aid in the fight against drug addiction. On the other hand, several local citizens have voiced privacy concerns.
The Senate substitute for HB 1693 is much better, but please check it out. We might take up the Senate substitute this week. You can go to the Missouri House website and click “legislation,” then bill search for “HB 1693,” click on “Bill Documents,” and then click “Senate Sub.” I would like to hear from you.
If you have other concerns and suggestions, please let me know. When you are in Jefferson City, please stop by my office in the Capitol (District 154, office 114-C). I look forward to finishing this session representing the common sense, conservative values of the Ozarks. If you would like to schedule a specific time to meet locally, please call Sarah in my office at 573-751-1455, or please contact my office by email at david.evans@house.mo.gov.
