U.S. 160 in Ozark County is reduced to one lane as contractor crews widen about a mile of roadway, realign two curves, add guardrails on the south side of the highway and add paved shoulders outside of Tecumseh.
This section of roadway is located east of County Road 530 to the Norfork Bridge.
Work started Monday and, weather permitting, will continue through Nov. 1. Workers will be making improvements from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, including weekends as necessary.
Traffic will be guided through the work zone by flaggers and a pilot car. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling in the area.
For more information, call Resident Engineer Audie Pulliam 417-469-2589, the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
