The Howell County 911 Board is set to meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the conference room on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square, West Plains.
On the agenda, following secretary and treasurer reports and approval of bills and payroll, under old business, the board will discuss progress updates on computer-aided dispatch upgrades, SOLACOM public safety answering point grant program and the Missouri Uniform Law Enforcement System.
Administrator Steve Gleghorn will give his report and then, under new business, the board will discuss the 2021 preliminary budget worksheet.
Other business properly brought before the board may be discussed prior to setting the next meeting date and time, then adjourning.
