Madison Rae Joyce, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, was born Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Guam, to Senior Chief Gunner’s Mate John H. Joyce and wife Cheryl (Allen) Joyce. She is welcomed by twin sisters Emma and Lilly Joyce; grandparents John and Donna Joyce of Florida, and Bob and Nancy Wallen of West Plains; and great-grandparents George and Roberta Wallen of Missouri.
