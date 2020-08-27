INCIDENTS
It was reported at 9:03 p.m. Aug. 10 officers responded to a fight in progress at a home on Kay Drive. Two men appeared to have injuries from the altercation but neither was willing to cooperate with the filing of charges. A woman at the scene said her car was damaged during the incident and she wished to file charges for property damage. Cpl. Wes Stuart.
Officer Tatum Whitsell reported at 12:04 a.m. Aug. 11 she saw a vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed run a stop sign on Division Drive and make a left turn north onto U.S. 63. As she initiated a traffic stop, dispatch advised a juvenile had just run away from the adolescent rehabilitation facility on Division Drive. The juvenile was discovered to be a passenger in the vehicle and taken into custody.
At 1:54 a.m. Aug. 11, a woman reported a man she knows stole her vehicle earlier that day. The man was found and arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and it was discovered he had wrecked the stolen vehicle. Charges are pending. Officer Whitley Clark.
Officers were dispatched at 5:58 a.m. Aug. 11 to a home on Terra Street regarding a vehicle that was stolen the night before. The vehicle was entered into law enforcement databases as stolen and the incident is under investigation. Officer Whitsell.
At 8:30 a.m. Aug. 11, officers were dispatched to Jackson Street regarding a domestic disturbance. A woman reported she was assaulted by a man she knows and had signs of injury but refused treatment. A suspect was located shortly after and charges are pending. Officer Brad Jones.
At 10:19 a.m. Aug. 11, Officer Brent McKemie reported he responded to a home on Arkansas Street regarding an open door and broken windows at a house that was possibly vacant. Contact was made with the homeowners and it was determined the house wasn’t vacant.
A woman reported at 11:22 a.m. Aug. 11 her daughter left a home on Anne Street without permission and had not returned. The girl was entered into law enforcement databases as missing and the incident is under investigation. Officer Jones.
Officer McKemie reported at 12:07 p.m. Aug. 11 he investigated a report of a man stalking a woman through social media and by phone. A report will be forwarded to prosecutors.
At 1:37 p.m. Aug. 11, Cpl. Ivie Powell responded to the area of Utah Street and Fifth Street regarding a domestic disturbance. It was determined the man and woman involved are in a relationship and were arguing, the man indicating he had been struck by the woman during the incident but refusing medical treatment. The woman denied being assaulted and the incident is considered closed.
At 2:10 p.m. Aug. 11, officers were dispatched to a home on Bill Virdon Boulevard regarding a possible home invasion. It was determined there was no home invasion but a man and woman in a relationship had been involved in a physical altercation. The woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant and a probable cause statement will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer John Murrell.
