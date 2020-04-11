Hello, Howell County!
Spring has sprung! With April showers comes May flowers and pot holed roads; the road crews are continuing battling the rain. The associate commissioners are making plans to repair the counties hard surface roads from old man winters effects and maybe overlay some if revenues allow.
MTS Contracting is currently doing a waterproofing job on the basement of the Howell County Courthouse. We are also using our own crew to expand the parking behind the Howell County Office Building.
As of now the Howell County tax revenues continue to come in as anticipated, but the outlook for future revenues is not as optimistic due to the Coronavirus-19 outbreak! Some plans for the county in 2020, may have to be delayed until 2021 or later.
As many of you are aware, the virus has affected our normal daily life routines and it appears it will be for weeks to come. Presently the Recorder’s Office is still open to walk in business. The other county and state offices in the Howell County Courthouse have walk up windows to do transactions. Over in the Howell County Office Building the county clerk, collector and assessor all have walk up windows to do their business. Phone numbers are posted on the doors for U.S. Rep. Jason Smith’s office, Missouri State Sen. Mike Cunningham’s office, Howell County Treasurer, Public Administrator, Commission and 911 to arrange business. Most of the court cases in Howell County are delayed.
The commission has been applying for grants for the Sheriff and Juvenile Office. Howell County Clerk Kelly Waggoner has been informed that the April 7 election has been moved to June 2. The Aug. 4 primary election and Nov. 3 general election have currently not been changed.
We have been on many conference calls since the pandemic arrived with the White House, Missouri Governor’s Office, County Commissioners Association (CCAM), National Association of Counties (NACO) and the Howell County Coronavirus Task Force. The county, in cooperation with the Howell County Health Department, has issued pandemic orders that primarily mirror Governor Parson’s stay-at-home order.
I believe that if we practice good physical hygiene, 6 feet separation, limit social activities and basically stay at home as much as possible, we will work through this pandemic quicker. As of this date there have been four positive Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Howell County!
You can still purchase the 2018 Plat books and CD’s are still available at the low price of $35 and maps are available for $40, at the Howell County Clerk’s office during these partial closures.
Howell County is still and will remain a great place to live and raise a family. For now we are feeling the effects of the worldwide pandemic emergency, but not nearly as bad as the more urban areas of the state and the rest of the world. Come by and see us. The full Commission is in session every Monday and Thursday. Stay healthy and be safe. We are all in this together!
