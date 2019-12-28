A rural Texas County man suffered serious injuries Thursday evening when he was struck by a pickup truck, according to Troop G of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Trooper J.R. Sellars reported the accident happened at about 5:30 p.m. when Robert J. Malikowski, 75, of Beulah, stepped into the westbound lane of P Highway and was struck by a westbound 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Gary L. Riden, 58, of Licking.
In the crash summary Sellars noted Riden had slowed his vehicle as it approached machinery near the roadway before Malikowski entered the road.
Riden was wearing his seat belt and was not injured in the accident, according to Troop G.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.