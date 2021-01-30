A West Plains woman suffered moderate injuries in a crash at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 101, 2 miles south of Bakersfield, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. A.R. Johnson with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Heather R. Langston, 27, was northbound in a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox that lost control and ran off the snow-covered road, then struck a tree.
The report shows Langston, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.
Moderate injuries were reported for a West Plains man after a crash at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on Highway M, 4 miles north of Koshkonong.
Tpr. A.K. Falterman reported George E. Deerinwater, 71, was northbound in a 2019 GMC Sierra that traveled off the right side of the road, slid down an embankment and struck a tree. It is not known if Deerinwater was wearing a seat belt.
The report shows he was transported by private vehicle to Ozarks Healthcare.
Minor injuries were reported for a West Plains woman after a crash at 12:30 p.m. Thursday on Private Road 8060, south of County Road 9190.
Cpl. M.T. Weakley reported Samantha D. Schulz, 22, was southbound in a 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche that failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the road and struck a creek.
The report shows Schulz, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Ozarks Healthcare.
