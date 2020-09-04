ARRESTS
Michael Jeffery Akins, 30, Mtn. View, was arrested and ticketed Aug. 24 on charges of failure to drive on the right side of the road, driving while revoked or suspended and driving while under the influence. Officer Timothy Gordon.
Michael W. Brockett, 40, was arrested Aug. 24 on charges of fourth degree assault and possession of marijuana. Officer Gregory Abney.
James Edward Chaney, Birch Tree, 30, was arrested and ticketed Saturday on a charge of driving while under the influence. Officer Abney.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
On Aug. 24, a motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported.
On Aug. 24, it was reported an officer responded to a scene to assist emergency medical personnel with a man who had fallen.
On Aug. 24, it was reported an officer found a drunk woman walking in the road. The officer provided a courtesy ride to Anchor gas station.
On Aug. 24, it was reported an officer responded to a medical emergency to assist EMS personnel.
On Aug. 25, it was reported a man went to the department to recover stolen property. A man who was with him was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
On Aug. 25, it was reported the front gate to the golf course was open. An officer checked the area and secured the gate.
On Aug. 25, an officer responded to East Seventh Street for a suspicious noise complaint but was unable to locate any activity.
On Aug. 26, an officer responded to Highway 17 and cleaned debris from the road.
On Sunday, a man went to the department to return a wallet he found in the Signal parking lot. An officer made contact with the owner.
On Sunday, a woman went to the department to fill out a statement.
