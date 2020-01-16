TICKETS
Joe Antonio Sanchez, Van Nuys, Calif., was ticketed at 8:44 a.m. Dec. 30 on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Officer Ivie Powell.
Skyler Nicole Eckl, Florence, Ala., was ticketed at 8:58 a.m. Dec. 30 on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Officer Powell.
Ashley Dawn Jotz, Birch Tree, was ticketed at 9:52 a.m. Dec. 31 on St. Louis Street on a charge of speeding. Officer Powell.
Bert Leeroy Joshua Stone, West Plains, was ticketed at 1:09 p.m. Dec. 31 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Brad Jones.
Dylan J. Harralston, West Plains, was ticketed at 6:15 p.m. Dec. 31 on Broadway on a charge of speeding. Officer Brady Grinnell.
Sebastian Kyle Martin, Moody, was ticketed at 7:24 p.m. Dec. 31 on Broadway on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Josh Wichowski.
Caitlynn Elizabeth Kight, West Plains, was ticketed at 8:10 p.m. Dec. 31 on Grove Street on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Kyle Ellison.
Aaron Peter Chamernick, West Plains, was ticketed at 8:25 p.m. Dec. 31 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on charges of failure to display a current state license plate and failure to use a seat belt or child restraint device. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
James Dean Wilson, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:07 p.m. Dec. 31 on Sixth Street on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Wichowski.
Michael Edward Cockrum, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:07 p.m. Dec. 31 on Joe Jones Boulevard on a charge of speeding. Cpl. Stephens.
Jeremy Tyler Henderson, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:20 p.m. Dec. 31 on St. Louis Street on a charge of failure to signal a turn. Officer Kyle Ellison.
Bonnie L. Altes, Koshkonong, was ticketed at 10:34 p.m. Dec. 31 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on charges of speeding and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Wes Stuart.
Michael Wayne Beverage, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:38 p.m. Dec. 31 on Joe Jones Boulevard on a charge of speeding. Cpl. Stephens.
Tina Diana Johnson, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:50 p.m. Dec. 31 on Joe Joes Boulevard on a charge of speeding. Cpl. Stephens.
Noah L. Dees, Salem, Ark., was ticketed at 10:56 p.m. Dec. 31 on Main Street on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Lance Eric Land, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:16 p.m. Dec. 31 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Stuart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.