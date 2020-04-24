A portion of AC Highway in Douglas and Ozark counties is expected to be one lane from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. daily Monday through Wednesday.
Weather permittinng, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will make pavement repairs along the highway from Highway 14 in Douglas County to the end of state maintenance in Ozark County.
Starting in May, contractor crews will perform asphalt overlay on M Highway in Ozark County, causing that road to be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction.
Weather permitting, work will be done from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily from May 13 through June 3, including weekends as needed. The impacted stretch of highway is from U.S. 160 to U.S. 63.
Traffic will be guided through the work zone with the use of a pilot car.
The work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.
For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
