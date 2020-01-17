The Howell County Commission will meet in a special session at 1 p.m. today for Howell County Clerk Kelly Wagoner’s budget hearing.
The hearing will be held in the presence of the commission before commissioners prepare the 2020 county budget.
A work session will also be held, in which commissioners will meet with county officeholders to discuss their 2020 budget requests.
Accounts payable presented to the commission will be approved and any guests will be recognized.
The Howell County Commission typically meets at 10 a.m. each Monday and Thursday; commissioners will not meet this coming Monday, in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
