The second session of the 100th General Assembly of the State of Missouri has begun, and I look forward to another session presenting the common sense and conservative values of the Ozarks. Earlier this month, the State of the State address was presented to a joint session by our governor, and this week, the Missouri Chief Justice made his address, again in joint session.
I’ll be working on the following committees: Special Committee on Criminal Justice, Vice-Chairman; Judiciary Committee; Budget Committee; Subcommittee on Appropriation for Agriculture, Conservation, Natural Resources, and Economic Development; Joint Committee on Child Abuse and Neglect; and Joint Committee on Court Automation.
Last week, I was also appointed chairman to a new subcommittee on County Prisoner Per Diem Reimbursement, and was elected chairman of the new Lincoln Conservative Caucus. It is the goal of the Lincoln Conservatives to be good stewards and to address short and long term issues facing the state.
To be a good steward and fiscally conservative, we must always carefully think about anticipated changes in the state revenue and expenditures. As a good example this past year, we implemented a $100 million cash reserve (budgeted “rainy day fund”). Right away, it came in handy. This past year projected revenues were slightly down and unexpected expenses slightly up, and the reserve was needed.
The budget process gets going now in the House six months ahead of the state fiscal (spending) year which is July 1 through June 31 of the following year. The Budget Committee process will begin this week, we and will be discussing the upcoming state fiscal year (July 1, 2020, through June 31, 2021). It’s difficult to predict with absolute certainty the revenues and unexpected expenses over a 12 to 18 month future period. A rainy day reserve is simply a common sense idea that most people around here use for their own budgets.
I also enjoy meeting and listening with the people of our district. More often than not, the most practical bills come from these discussions. I’ll highlight 3 bills that I’ve filed this session all starting with good suggestions made by local citizens.
HB 1290: This was first brought to my attention by several local residents that were severely injured in distracted driving accidents. They seek help in changing current law because we know that distracted driving is dangerous, and can cause serious injury to the driver and those around. As an example this past week, a man came to my office in tears. He was a grandfather from northern Missouri, and shared with me his family’s tragedy. His granddaughter was killed when a distracted driver (who was texting and driving) struck her vehicle at 70 miles per hour. Similar bad accidents have been brought to my attention in our district.
Under current law, only drivers that are under 21 are prohibited from texting and driving. This bill would remove the age limitation to young drivers. Teenage drivers grew up using electronic devices. I certainly turn to my kids and grandkids when I need help with my cell phone so I’m not sure why current law only targets those that have the most experience with such technology. If passed, the no texting while driving law would apply to all ages. It also would remove a preemption clause in the existing statute thereby allowing cities to consider similar local ordinances as well.
HB 2222: A bus driver for Head Start brought this to my attention. State law requires drivers to stop when a school bus is picking up or dropping off children. Because of a loophole, Head Start school buses may not be (but should have been) included in this important child safety statute. This bill makes sure that young Head Start children are equally protected by law.
HB 1558: The suggestion for this bill came from a local attorney experienced in filing guardianship cases on behalf of grandparents. It will help speed up the process and save some unnecessary expenses. As a judge, I always admired grandparents accepting the challenge to raise their grandchildren when their own child for whatever reason was unable or sometimes unwilling to do so (families helping family).
In days gone past, grandparents assumed necessary parenting duties without need of a formal court order. Today, things have changed, and schools, hospitals and other institutions require a formal court order to document the grandparents’ authority to seek enrollment, health care treatment or for other purposes. Consequently, grandparent guardianships are now common.
This bill simply adds the “grandparents” of a child to the existing list of individuals that are not required to obtain and file background screenings and other reports before proceeding. A court can always require additional reports and investigations, but under this, it won’t always be required. Most grandparent guardianships are uncontested by the parents and not opposed by anyone including the guardian attorney for the child. Again, even if this bill is passed, a full investigation could be ordered if requested by any party. Unless needed to protect the best interest of a child, this bill simply cuts some of the red tape facing grandparents trying to do the right thing.
If you have concerns and suggestions, please let me know. When you are in Jefferson City, please stop by my office in the Capitol (District 154, office 114-C). If you would like to schedule a specific time to visit at the Capitol or to meet locally, please contact Sarah in my office at 573-751-1455.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.