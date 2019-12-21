CRIMINAL
Dec. 7
Austin D. Womack, West Plains, fugitive from out of state, felony.
Dec. 8
Bradley Scott Kosemund, West Plains, first degree assault of special victim, felony.
Dec. 9
Aaron L. Hicks, Hartville, first degree rape or attempted rape and incest, felonies.
Dec. 10
Mona Castillo, Mtn. View, drive while intoxicated and operate vehicle in careless or imprudent manner, misdemeanors, and failure to wear seat belt, infraction.
Dec. 11
Cutter Dean Lamar, West Plains, failure to drive on right side of road and drive while intoxicated, misdemeanors, and failure to wear seat belt, infraction.
Trebor Dylan Broyles, West Plains, stealing, misdemeanor.
Nathan Tabor Rodman, Willow Springs, resisting arrest, felony.
Kevin Lewis Gardner, Farmington, operate vehicle without valid license, misdemeanor.
Justin C. Mitchell, St. Augustine, Fla., four counts of second degree harassment and violation of order of protection for adult, misdemeanors.
Jessie D. Amore, West Plains, two counts of possession of controlled substance, felonies.
Shane Michael Polzin, Branson, stealing vehicle, felony.
Sandra Jo Campbell, Koshkonong, stealing vehicle, felony.
Dec. 12
Preston Cody Johnson, Mansfield, possession of controlled substance, felony, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and exceed speed limit by 20 to 25 mph, misdemeanors.
Jeffery Michael Akins, Mtn. View, drive while intoxicated, failure to drive on the right side of road, operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and without valid license, misdemeanors.
Jordan Charles Blake, Summersville, persistent drive while intoxicated, felony.
Paul Leon McAmis, West Plains, fraudulent use of credit or debit device and stealing, misdemeanors.
Amber Canedo, Willow Springs, drive while intoxicated, misdemeanor.
Joshua D. Barker, Pomona, nonsupport, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments, felony.
Charles K. Barton, Willow Springs, nonsupport, misdemeanor.
Jerry D. Bay, Mtn. View, nonsupport, misdemeanor.
Ryan S. Williams, West Plains, nonsupport, misdemeanor.
Alan Heady, Mtn. View, persistent drive while intoxicated, felony.
