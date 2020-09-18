ARRESTS
Buzz Dixon, Winona, was arrested Sept. 8 on a charge of second degree drug trafficking.
Via Ellsworth, 55, James Street, was arrested and ticketed Sept. 10 on North Maple Street on a charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol and consuming an alcoholic beverage while driving. Officer Timothy Gordon.
Jonathan Kaul Kinder, 17, West Second Street, was arrested and ticketed Sept. 11 on South Ash Street on a charge of purchasing or attempting to purchase liquor, second offense. Cpl. Trenton Roberts.
Jacob Day, 18, was arrested Sunday on West Second Street on a charge of stealing a firearm. Officer Gregory Abney.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
On Sept. 8, it was reported that a woman contacted the department about receiving a note with a disturbing message on it. The report was looked into.
On Sept. 8, it was reported an officer responded to Mercy St. Francis Hospital for a report of a male assault victim. The officer took the report from him and it was discovered to be a county incident. The information was turned over the Howell County Sheriff’s Office.
On Sept. 8, it was reported an officer responded to a scene where a man refused to leave. When the officer arrived the man was gone. The officer advised the person to report if the man returned.
On Sept. 8, it was reported a person called stating they were watching an empty house for a friend and noticed a light was on but no one was there. The officer checked the house and found the light was on but no one was there.
On Sept. 8, it was reported a man called to fill out a report.
On Sept. 8, it was reported a man wanted to fill out a report on a theft on his debit card.
On Sept. 8, it was reported a woman came into the department to ask directions to a county road. Directions were given.
On Sept. 8, it was reported an officer was to respond to take a report of a dog bite victim at the hospital.
On Sept. 9, it was reported an officer was dispatched to Pine Street for a possibly missing debit card. The card was not found.
On Sept. 9, it was reported the Missouri State Highway Patrol contacted the department about a load about to fall of a tractor trailer. The vehicle was not located.
On Sept. 9, it was reported an officer was dispatched to Malone’s Motel for a report of a man causing a disturbance. The man was escorted off the property and given a courtesy ride.
On Sept. 9, it was reported an officer was called to the apartments on East Fourth Street for a report of someone getting into a car and taking property.
On Sept. 9, it was reported an officer responded to a motor vehicle accident. No injuries were reported.
On Sept. 9, it was reported an officer was dispatched to Belmont Street for a theft report.
On Sept. 9, it was reported an officer was dispatched to East Third Street for a man throwing limbs onto the road. The man was asked to removed the limbs. He was reluctant but eventually agreed to do so.
On Sept. 10, it was reported a semi hit a power line near Greg’s Body Shop.
On Sept. 10, it was reported there was a motor vehicle accident on U.S. 60. One driver needed medical attention.
On Sept. 10, it was reported an officer was dispatched to Honeysuckle Inn for a domestic disturbance.
On Sept. 10, it was reported a man contacted the department to report that a person keeps calling him.
On Sept. 10, it was reported an officer was dispatched to WW Highway for a truck that had driven off the road. The occupants had been fighting but fled the scene before the officer arrived. The driver was located.
On Sept. 11, it was reported an officer was dispatched to Seventh Street for noninjury crash.
On Sept. 11, it was reported a man came into the department to report he was in a verbal altercation with someone at the football game and wanted to tell his side of the story.
On Sept. 11, it was reported an officer was dispatched to a fight on Marr and East Fifth streets. The two people fighting and others at the scene refused to speak with police.
On Sept. 11, it was reported a man called the department to complain that he could not park his vehicle at the airport because of the football game.
On Sept. 11, it was reported a tan pickup was driving recklessly and running stop signs. The vehicle was not located.
On Saturday, it was reported the highway patrol wanted to confirm a warrant on a woman. She had an active warrant.
On Saturday, it was reported an officer was dispatched to Elm Street for a dog that had been hit by a vehicle. The officer arrived and found the dog had not been hit but had run off. The owner was concerned the dog would be hit.
On Saturday, it was reported a woman came into the department to drop off a statement.
On Saturday, it was reported a man came into the department to ask directions to an address. Directions were given.
On Saturday, It was reported a man and a woman came into file a harassment complaint form.
On Saturday, it was reported an officer was dispatched for a suspicious person walking around Angelica Building. The man advised he was just talking on his cell phone.
On Saturday, it was reported an officer was dispatched to the Valley View Apartments for a disturbance. Both parties said they were just arguing and were separated.
On Saturday, it was reported an officer responded to the station to copy an insurance card for another officer.
On Saturday, it was reported a woman contacted the department regarding an incident report. She stated she had photos of damage. Pictures were sent.
On Sunday, it was reported an officer was dispatched to East Second Street of a vehicle being tampered with overnight. The man advised that he believes nothing was taken. Another vehicle near the scene was broken into and a purse was taken.
On Sunday, it was reported an officer was advised to be on the lookout for a careless driver westbound on U.S. 60. The vehicle was not located.
