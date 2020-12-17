CALLS FOR SERVICE
A woman visited the police department on Friday with questions about harassment. Officer Trenton Roberts.
Officer Roberts was dispatched for a three-vehicle crash on Friday at Taco Bell. No injuries were reported and photos were taken.
A man visited the police department Friday to ask if his friend who was arrested had been brought there. He was advised the department did not have anyone in custody. Officer Roberts.
On Friday, Officer Roberts was dispatched to Walmart for a report of property damage. The officer spoke with the reporting party, who said a male acquaintance kicked and punched their car and scared their children in the parking lot. A report was taken.
