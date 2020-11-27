INCIDENTS
At 12:31 p.m. Nov. 6, officers were dispatched to investigate a report of theft on Kissinger Street. It was reported an unknown suspect entered two vehicles and stole several items. Officer Connor Burnes.
An employee of a business on West Broadway reported at 2:29 p.m. Nov. 6 that between March 20 and Oct. 26 several items went missing. Cpl. Ivie Powell.
Officers were dispatched at 2:40 p.m. Nov. 6 to the water tower on Aid Avenue regarding a burglary. It was discovered someone broke into a shed and took several items. Officer Chris Barrett.
Officer Paul Bradshaw reported at 3:21 p.m. Nov. 6 he conducted a traffic stop on Broadway and arrested the driver on outstanding warrants. The suspect was taken to the police department and posted bail.
Officer Brent McKemie reported at 6:40 p.m. Nov. 6 he responded to Worcester Avenue and took a theft report.
At 7:17 p.m. Nov. 6, officers were dispatched to Walker Street regarding a trespasser. A man reported another man opened his garage and was trying to go inside when confronted by the homeowner. The suspect was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and issued a citation with charges forwarded to city prosecutors. Officer Bradshaw.
At 9:41 p.m. Nov. 6, officers were dispatched to Ridge Crest hotel regarding a man trying to enter a room that was not rented to him. The suspect did not gain entry but reportedly damaged an exterior lock, and was issued a summons for property damage. Cpl. Wes Stuart.
Officer Whitley Clark reported she responded at 12:18 a.m. Nov. 7 to Snappy Mart 11 on north U.S. 63 regarding a man in a gold Chevrolet Colorado waving a gun around. During the investigation, the truck was reported stolen, said to be taken by a known male suspect who was possibly in Howell County. The address of the suspect was checked by Howell County deputies and the truck was found, unoccupied, in Pomona. Charges are pending.
At 1:38 a.m. on Nov. 7, Officer Colter Reid reported he saw a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign on Bruce Smith Parkway and initiated a traffic stop. It was determined the minor driving the vehicle had consumed intoxicants and was taken into custody, then released with citations.
At 12:08 p.m. Nov. 7, officers were dispatched to investigate a domestic disturbance on Missouri Avenue. It was reported an assault had happened between a man and woman, who both denied the assault and showed no sign of injury. No charges. Officer Burnes.
Officer McKemie reported at 3:13 p.m. Nov. 7 he responded to Third Street regarding stealing. The victim did not wish to pursue charges and the case is considered closed.
A woman reported at 3:31 p.m. Nov. 7 a man she knew assaulted her by grasping her breast without her permission. The incident is under investigation. Cpl. Stuart.
At 6:26 p.m. Nov. 7, officers were dispatched to Kay Drive regarding a possible court order violation. Both parties were located and identified, and the suspect was forced to leave. Charges were forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Bradshaw.
Officer Tatum Whitsell reported at 12:50 a.m. Nov. 8 she was patrolling Broadway when she noticed a vehicle turned on its passenger side in the road. It was discovered the vehicle had struck an electric pole and an electric line was lying across the road. A witness said he helped a man out of the vehicle who fled shortly before officers arrived. The suspect was found a short time later and discovered to have been driving drunk, was placed under arrest, then released for medical treatment. Charges were forwarded to prosecutors.
Cpl. Stuart was dispatched at 7:47 a.m. Nov. 8 to Davidson Street to investigate a report of stolen medication. The case is under investigation.
At 2:42 p.m. Nov. 8, officers were dispatched to Lanton Road regarding the alleged theft of $100. The case is under investigation. Officer Burnes.
At 3:07 p.m. Nov. 8, a man reported a SIM card was stolen from his cell phone but did not wish to pursue charges. A report was completed for documentation purposes. Officer Reid.
At 7:10 p.m. Nov. 8, a woman reported that, on Walnut Street, two men got out of a vehicle in a crouching position and started walking towards two people in another vehicle. A report was taken for documentation purposes. Officer McKemie.
At 7:27 p.m. Nov. 8, Officer Reid responded to a location on Thayer Avenue regarding a domestic violence incident. The involved parties stated they did not wish to pursue charges, but a report was completed for documentation due to the altercation allegedly being physical.
