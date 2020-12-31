Missouri Department of Transportation crews will continue replacing culvert pipes under PP highway in Ozark County on Monday.
Work was initially planned to end Wednesday, but rain moved into the area and freezing temperatures were forecast overnight into Thursday, and Friday, New Year’s Day, is a state holiday.
Weather permitting, from 7:30 a.m. through 4 p.m. Monday, the crews will replace pipes under PP Highway between H Highway and U.S. 160, and the road will be closed during those hours.
The work zone will be marked with signs and drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.
For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
