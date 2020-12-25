ARRESTS
Anthony Paul Dickman, 34, was arrested Dec. 15 on charges of failure to appear and released on $1,400 bail. Officer Colter Reid.
Christopher Frank Hogue, 33, was arrested Dec. 16 on a charge of failure to appear and released on $350 bail. Howell County Sheriff's Department.
James Michael Brockett Jr., 38, was arrested Dec. 16 on charges of failure to appear and released on $570 bail.
Harry Lee Shaffer, 52, was arrested Dec. 17 and released on $700 bail. Officer Payden Turnbull.
Jody Marie Brock, 24, was arrested Dec. 18 on a charge of failure to appear and released on $68.30 bail. Cpl. Ivie Powell.
Chelcey Lynn Thompson, 25, was arrested Dec. 18 on a charge of failure to appear and released on $1,200 bail.
Christopher Paul Lawrence, 46, was arrested on Dec. 19 charges of failure to appear and is held on $4,500 bail.
