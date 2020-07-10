The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded one contract for the Southeast District during an electronic ballot process held Wednesday.
The $373,941 contract was awarded to H.R. Quadri Contractors for grading and pavement improvements on AB Highway in Howell County, from 2.2 miles west of U.S. 160 to 2 miles west of U.S. 160.
Additional information, regarding timelines and impacts to traffic, will be released prior to the start of construction.
For more information, contact the Missouri Department of Transportation Customer Service Center toll-free at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.