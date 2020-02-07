Health inspection results for West Plains and Howell County businesses are provided by the Howell County Health Department. Details in the report include inspector comments, based on findings.
Violations are broken into two categories, critical and noncritical.
A critical violation is defined as an issue that could be directly related to making someone sick. A noncritical violation does not have a direct relation to foodborne illness.
Major points assessed in each inspection:
-Potentially hazardous foods need to be held hot at 140 degrees or above -Potentially hazardous foods need to be held cold at 41 degrees or below. -Sanitation can be accomplished using either chlorine-based sanitizer, (with a solution of 50 to 100 parts per million) or quaternary ammonia solutions labeled with a solution of 220 ppm.
JANUARY INSPECTIONS
Spring Dipper, 675 Missouri Ave., West Plains. No violations observed.
Subway No. 2, 1403 Southern Hills, West Plains. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 1 Observed front area soda fountain in need of cleaning — instructed to correct by Feb. 1.
Sugar Lily Bakery & Floral, 210 Jan Howard Expressway, West Plains. reinspection. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 1 Observed food stored on floor in walk-in freezer — keep foods off floor to prevent possible contamination — corrected onsite.
Taco Alejandros, 1667 S. US. Hwy. 63, West Plains. Approved for opening. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 2 Observed improper thawing of frozen product — must thaw in refrigeration, or cool running water only — corrected onsite; observed paper towels not properly dispensed at prep area hand sink — instructed to correct by Jan. 30.
Taco Bell, 1345 Southern Hills, West Plains. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 1 Observed cabinet area under front soda fountain in need of cleaning — instructed to correct by Feb. 2.
The Little Hut, 201 Trish Knight St., West Plains. No violations observed.
The Neighborhood Tribe, 204 W First St., Mtn. View. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 1 Observed thermometers missing from cold storage units — must have them for proper temperature monitoring — instructed to correct by Jan. 30. Will reinspect in April.
The Sub Shack, 106 W First Street, Mtn. View. Reinspection. Critical: 0 Previous critical violations corrected. Noncritical: 4 Observed exposed wood in prep areas in need of painting or sealing — *Final Notice* instructed to correct by Feb. 1; observed lights not properly shielded in front and back prep areas — *Final Notice* —instructed to correct by Feb. 1; observed flooring in need of repair in back prep area, must be smooth, easily cleanable — continue work to repair — instructed to correct by Feb. 1; observed leak at three-vat sink drain in need of repair — instructed to correct by Feb. 1. Reinspection set for February.
Three Legged Mule 2, 12015 SR 101, Caulfield. No violations observed. New owners — approved for opening. Will reinspect in April.
Vito’s, 1449 Preacher Roe Blvd., West Plains. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 1 Observed improper thawing of frozen product in standing water — must thaw product in refrigeration or cool running water only — corrected onsite.
To view all the City and County restaurant inspections visit www.howellcountyhealthdepartment.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.