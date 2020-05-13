Mark Twain National Forest has developed a five-year program of work to transition to a sustainable recreation program, called the Recreation Facility Strategy (RFS). The RFS is now available for the public to review on the forest’s website, www.fs.usda.gov/mtnf and the forest is accepting feedback regarding the proposed RFS.
The forest offers the full spectrum of outdoor recreation opportunities, attracting visitors from across Missouri and beyond. Its suite of developed campgrounds, less-developed primitive camping areas, beaches, boat launches, picnic areas, and non-motorized and motorized trails help get Americans outdoors and contribute economically and culturally to local rural communities.
In 2010, the USDA Forest Service issued new strategic direction for the recreation program called a “Framework for Sustainable Recreation.” In 2012, the forest Service Planning Rule defined sustainable recreation as “the set of recreation settings and opportunities on the National Forest System that is ecologically, economically, and socially sustainable for present and future generations.”
This definition recognizes the role the recreation program plays in supporting the overall Forest Service mission of sustainability. Recreation is very often the portal through which people connect to their national forests. National forest recreation plays a key role in the social stability, environmental integrity, and economic vitality of surrounding communities of place and associated communities of interest.
The increasing costs of operation and maintenance and declining fee collections are two big challenges in the recreation program. The Mark Twain National Forest developed its draft five-year Recreation Facility Strategy to reach a sustainable recreation program, and it did so considering public input provided through the Recreation Site Analysis.
Due to COVID-19 and social distancing requirements, the forest’s public collaboration effort will look a little different than normal for this project. In addition to providing information online, Mark Twain National Forest will host three public meetings via teleconference to provide any interested public with an overview of the RFS and help answer questions about the process. Each of these telephone meetings will focus on a different geographic area of the forest.
Phone meetings will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. each night meetings are scheduled. Proposed changes and strategy for the Eleven Point and Poplar Bluff Ranger Districts will be discussed May 27, and the Ava/Cassville/Willow Springs and Houston/Rolla, Cedar Creek Ranger Districts will be the focus of discussion May 28.
Another meeting will be held May 26 to discuss the Salem and Potosi/Fredricktown Ranger District.
Before attending one of the teleconference meetings, patrons should visit the Recreation Site Analysis and Recreation Facility Strategy web page linked at the bottom of the forest's homepage to review a video and associated materials which will help guide the review and explain how to provide comments.
Each teleconference will be accessible to the public by dialing 888-844-9904, and providing the access code 5072398. The meetings will be recorded.
“We look forward to having the public review the information on our website and provide feedback,” said acting Recreation Officer Tray Hall.
If unable to attend the teleconference meetings, patrons may also provide input electronically through email; follow the guidance on the Recreation Facility Strategy website to provide input. Those who are unable to provide comments electronically, may mail comments to:
ATTN: Recreation Facility Strategy Comment
Mark Twain National Forest
401 Fairgrounds Rd.
Rolla, MO, 65401
For questions about specific recreation sites, contact the appropriate District Office for assistance. A list of office phone number can be found online at www.fs.usda.gov/detail/mtnf/about-forest/offices.
The Mark Twain National Forest will take into account all comments and feedback received during the public engagement period. The Recreation Facility Strategy is a guiding document to help with recreation planning, and does not fall under National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 requirements like a specific project would.
However, to ensure the forest is doing its best to make plans that consider all facts and opinions, feedback received will be evaluated and may be used to make changes to the five-year program of work identified in the Recreation Facility Strategy. Forest Service officials say they value public feedback and participation throughout the effort. Gratitude is expressed toward those who provided feedback as part of the Recreation Site Analysis process that led to the development of the proposed Recreation Facility Strategy.
