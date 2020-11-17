West Plains firefighters were called to respond to a cooking fire at about 5 p.m. Friday at a restaurant on Preacher Roe Boulevard.
According to the incident report, fire personnel arrived to the scene at about 5:02 p.m. for a report of a pulled alarm and spoke with the restaurant manager, who advised them of a cooking fire that had been extinguished by the automatic fire suppression system.
Firefighters used thermal imaging to check for any spread of the fire and found it had been contained to the grill area.
Lt. Chris Sterner contacted Justin Frazier the the Howell County Health Department, who advised he would contact the business and visit the restaurant and said the firefighters could clear the scene, which they did at 5:19 p.m.
Interim Chief Kurt Wilbanks was notified of the incident by phone.
