The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for the Southeast District during an electronic ballot process held Dec. 2.
A $1,755,000 contract was awarded to Pace Construction Company for resurfacing U.S. 63 from N Highway to Highway 14 in Howell County. The same company as awarded a $1,526,000 contract for bridge replacements in New Madrid County.
A $349,629 contract was awarded to Joe’s Bridge & Grading for bridge improvements in Dunklin County, and an $86,604 contract was awarded to L & B Services for an intelligent traffic signal conduit on Business U.S. 60 from Westwood Boulevard to Main Street in Poplar Bluff.
Additional information, regarding timelines and impacts to traffic, will be released prior to the start of construction. For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.