ARRESTS
Shawna Leann Head, 40, Pomona, was arrested at 4:59 p.m. Feb. 28 on Division Drive on an Oregon County charge of failure to appear on a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $5,000 bail. West Plains Police Department.
Christopher Michael Smith, 37, West Third Street, was arrested at 7:11 p.m. Feb. 28 at the sheriff’s department on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender and released on $2,500 bail. Deputy Ryan Boyle.
Stephanie Lynn Coffer, 35, Springfield, was arrested at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Greene County Jail on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of third-degree domestic assault, held on $1,400 bail and released on her own recognizance. Deputy H.D. Reid.
Quenten Lee Smith, 27, Mtn. View, was arrested at 10:09 p.m. Feb. 29 on County Road 3400 on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon by exhibiting and is held on $2,500 bail. Deputy Chad Johnson.
Jon A. Cameron, 26, Joe Jones Boulevard, was arrested at 9:57 p.m. Feb. 29 on court square on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and released on $5,000 bail. West Plains Police Department.
Kevin Lee Collins, 48, Missouri Avenue, was arrested at midnight March 1 at the sheriff’s department on charges of failure to appear on a charge of first-degree trespassing, second-degree burglary and first-degree property damage and a Mtn. View charge. He is held on $5,984.50 bail. Deputy Shawn Tune.
Breann Rae McReynolds, 27, Mtn. View, was arrested at 12:09 a.m. March 1 on Monks Street in West Plains on Mtn. View and Henry County charges of failure to appear. She was released on $621 bail. West Plains Police Department.
Samantha Rae Burlin, 22, McFarland Drive, was arrested at 3:59 a.m. March 1 on U.S. 63 on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, creating a substantial risk. She is held on $7,500 bail. West Plains Police Department.
Stacy J. Barclay, 36, Winder, Ga., was arrested at 12:35 p.m. March 1 on U.S. 63 on a Christian County charge of failure to appear on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident, failure to drive on the right half of the road, driving while intoxicated and failure to register a vehicle. She was released on $2,500 bail. Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Robert Scott Martindale, 46, Cabool, was arrested at 1:20 p.m. March 1 on U.S. 60 on Cabool charges of failure to appear on charges of driving while revoked/suspended and speeding. He was released on $500 bail. Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Montana Dawn Philpott, 22, Missouri Avenue, was arrested at 4:35 p.m. March 1 on U.S. 60 on Polk County charges of failure to appear on charges of possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and a Henry County charge of failure to appear. She was released on $1,310 bail. Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Alvin Theodore Martin, 48, U.S. 160, was arrested at 10:09 a.m. March 2 at the probation office on an Ozark County charge of failure to appear on a charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with property damage exceeding $1,000. He was held on $4,000 bail and released to Ozark County. Deputy Caldwell.
Brittany Lynn Williams, 26, Willow Springs, was arrested at 10:37 a.m. March 2 on Business U.S. 63 on a Willow Spring charge of failure to appear on a charge of speeding and charges of stealing a motor vehicle, three counts of stealing a firearm, stealing $750 or more and two counts of stealing, unspecified. She was released on $10,080 bail. West Plains Police Department.
Angela Kristine Groves, 37, Mtn. View, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. March 2 on Seventh Street in West Plains on a Greene County charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving while intoxicated. She is held on $1,000 bail. West Plains Police Department.
Carl Ray Reese, 34, Mtn. View, was arrested at 1 p.m. March 2 at the courthouse on a charge of second-degree assault and released on $7,500 bail. Deputy Neil Sletten.
Noralba Pendegraft, 31, Birch Tree, was arrested at 1 p.m. March 2 at the courthouse on a Shannon County charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended and released on $500 bail. Deputy Lisa Noble.
Patrick Michael Crase, 22, West Plains, was arrested at 4:50 p.m. March 2 on Fifth Street on a Thayer charge of failure to appear and released on $329.50 bail. Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Erika Jane Williams, 42, Mtn. View, was arrested at 9:45 p.m. March 2 in Mtn. View on Mtn. View citycharges of failure to appear. She is held on $334.50 bail. Missouri State Highway Patrol.
James Lee Dutton, 40, Springfield, was arrested at 2:15 p.m. March 3 at the Greene County Jail on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of nonsupport. He is held on $500 bail. Deputy H.D. Reid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.