Dale Leroy Yutzy, 21, West Plains, and Rebecca U. Gingerich, 20, West Plains, June 5 in West Plains. Officiated by Wilbur Yoder.
Jason Nathaneal Peters, 37, West Plains, and Watawna Montana Brashers, 28, West Plains, June 29 in West Plains. Officiated by Brittany Nicole Bennet.
Nickolas Nikolay Plyushchev, 20, Willow Springs, and Laney Marie Fuwell, 20, Willow Springs, July 13 in Houston. Officiated by James Millspaugh.
Austin Lee Reihm, 25, Caulfield, and Jessica Lynn Hackney, 19, Caulfield, July 18 in West Plains. Officiated by Lisa Hornbeck.
Brandon Keith Mitchell, 22, West Plains, and Taler Rae Smith, 23, West Plains, July 18 in West Plains. Officiated by Gregory Smith.
Timothy Kyle James Jordan, 21, Willow Springs, and Shyanne Alexa Roper, 18, Willow Springs, July 23 in West Plains. Officiated by Steven Privette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.