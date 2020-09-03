Bids for red-dyed diesel fuel to be considered by the Howell County Commission are due at 11 a.m. today.
The commission will open and consider the bids for fuel, which will be used for the county Road & Bridge tanks, during its regular meeting which starts at 10 a.m. today and will be held in the Commission Room on the second floor of the county office building 35 Court Square in West Plains.
Other items on the agenda include reviewing and considering CARES Act contracts, approving accounts payable and recognizing guests.
The commission typically meets Mondays and Thursdays. The public is welcome.
