Howell County 911 Board members will hold their regular meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the conference room on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
Under old business, discussion topics include progress regarding communication equipment upgrades, as well as hardware and software upgrades/updates to the computer-aided dispatch system. New business will include an insurance discussion and setting of the sales tax rate.
Reports will be heard from the administrator, as well as the board secretary and treasurer, and payment of bills and payroll will be up for approval.
Any other business properly brought before the board will be discussed before the next meeting date and time is set and the board adjourns.
