Howell County 911 received 2,156 calls for service in March, 70% of which were made from cell phones. The total number of calls made for emergency service was 1,792.
Of 991 law enforcement calls, West Plains received 277; Willow Springs, 242; Mtn. View, 235; Howell County, 150; and Missouri State Highway Patrol, 87.
Five-hundred-twelve medical calls were made. Of those, 350 were directed to South Howell County Ambulance, 97 to Willow Springs and 65 to Mtn. View.
Fire, rescue and first responders received 289 calls: 73 to West Plains, 61 to Howell Rural, 38 to Mtn. View, 21 to Willow Springs, 20 to Pomona, 17 to Eleven Point, 12 to Peace Valley-White Church and 11 to Moody. Nine calls were routed to Caulfield and seven calls each were sent to Lanton, Pottersville and Pumpkin Center. Bakersfield and Brandsville each received three calls. No calls were sent to Rover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.