ARRESTS
Scott Allen Barrett, 34, Mtn. View, was ticketed and arrested Sept. 30 on East Fifth Street on charges of failure to use turn signal, possession of marijuana between 11 and 35 grams, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Lisa Noble.
Joseph Zeke Stark, 35, Birch Tree, was arrested Oct. 5 on Tom Frommel Memorial Drive a charge of habitual driving while under the influence of alcohol. Officer Timothy Gordon.
Lisa Jo Hutson, 58, Thayer, was arrested Oct. 7 on West James Street on a charge of driving while under the influence of drugs. Officer Gordon.
James Alfred Harding, 36, Mtn. View, was arrested Sunday on Wade Street on a charge of persistent driving while under the influence of alcohol. Officer Gordon.
TICKETS
Joseph Timothy Peck, 24, Berea, Ky., was ticketed Oct. 1 on a charge of failure to register a vehicle. Officer Noble.
Micah Paul Long, 19, Mtn. View, was ticketed Oct. 2 on a charge of speeding. Officer Noble.
Tiffany Marie Epperson, 19, Mtn. View, was ticketed Saturday on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.
Brittany R. Brazes, 29, Mtn. View, was ticketed Saturday on charges of no valid license and failure to register a vehicle.
Silas R. Davis, 34, Mtn. View, was ticketed Saturday on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.
INCIDENTS
Property damage was reported at 6:11 a.m. Oct. 3 on Wade Street.
At 3 p.m. Oct. 3, a man reported his cooler was stolen on West First Street.
It was reported at 1 a.m. Oct. 4 an officer responded to a scene of a hit-and-run crash in the Walmart parking lot.
It was reported at 8 p.m. Oct. 4 an officer was dispatched to respond to a domestic disturbance on North Marr Street.
A report of property damage on Highway 17 was made to an officer at 1:04 p.m. Thursday.
At 5:56 p.m. Thursday, a blue van was reported stolen from the Walmart parking lot.
At 11:55 p.m. Sunday littering was reported on U.S. 60.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported Sept. 29 an officer was dispatched to East Second Street for a report of a car parked along the road.
It was reported Sept. 29 an officer was contacted by a woman asking where she could smoke her medical marijuana.
It was reported Sept. 29 a man visited the department to report fraudulent charges on his debit card.
It was reported Sept. 29 an officer was dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 60. Minor injuries were reported for both driver who declined emergency medical services.
It was reported Sept. 29 an officer assisted with Yarber’s Funeral Home escort.
It was reported Sept. 29 an officer was dispatched to Apple Mart for a report of a suspicious man. The officer could not locate the man.
It was reported Sept. 29 an officer was contacted by a woman who wanted to drop charges she had filed.
It was reported Sept. 29 an officer was dispatched for debris in the road on U.S. 60.
It was reported Sept. 29 a man called to request a well-being check.
It was reported Sept. 30 a man called to complain about his neighbor sitting on her porch and watching him. He was advised she was doing nothing wrong.
It was reported Sept. 30 a person called to request children be removed from the Signal parking lot.
It was reported Sept. 30 there was a report of a hound dog loose. The owner was advised to keep the dog at home.
It was reported Sept. 30 officers were called about a noise complaint.
It was reported Oct. 1 the gate was left open at the golf course.
It was reported Oct. 1 an alarm went off at the high school.
Gunfire was reported Oct. 2 on East Second Street. Officers arrived and the man said he was shooting a snake with a .22 caliber pistol.
It was reported Oct. 2 a marijuana pipe was found in a golf cart at the golf course. The pipe was disposed of.
It was reported Oct. 2 a man informed police he was leaving his camper trailer in the Walmart parking lot overnight due to truck trouble. The man asked for extra patrols to make sure his camper wasn’t messed with.
It was reported Oct. 3 a well-being check was requested.
A disturbance between two people was reported Oct. 3.
It was reported Oct. 4 a fire alarm went off at the nursing home. An employee said the battery was getting low and needed to be replaced.
It was reported Oct. 4 an officer assisted EMS with a medical call.
It was reported Oct. 4 a person called about a custody exchange and said they did not have a ride.
It was reported Oct. 4 an ATM alarm went off. The officer checked it and it seemed fine.
It was reported Oct. 5, an officer responded to East Fourth Street and found the rear door unsecured. The building was secured and the key holder was contacted and nothing seemed out of place.
It was reported Oct. 5, extra patrol on East Fifth Street was requested.
It was reported Thursday an abandoned vehicle at the city pool was towed.
It was reported Thursday a well-being check on East Seventh Street was requested. The officer found the person was not home.
It was reported Thursday that the Dent County Sheriff’s Office requested a well-being check and papers served. The person was advised the address given was in Shannon County and they would have to contact the Shannon County Sheriff’s Office.
An intoxicated woman who was in the road was reported to police on Thursday. An officer responded and advised the woman to go home and sleep it off.
It was reported Thursday an officer was told of a man who was urinating on a building behind the police department. The officer was unable to find the man.
It was reported Thursday a man visited the department to request a driver’s license book. The man was advised to go to the license office.
It was reported Friday a person called to ask where their vehicle had been towed. The officer gave the information.
It was reported Friday a person called to report a fender bender. There were no injuries and neither driver wanted to file a report.
It was reported Friday a person called for the report number on an incident filed.
It was reported Friday a person called to speak with an officer about their deaf sister being stalked by a man. Extra patrols were requested.
It was reported Friday a person visited the department and asked about camera footage from McDonald’s. The person was advised officers would contact management.
It was reported Friday two neighbors were in an argument about their children bullying each other. Both parties were advised to separate.
It was reported Friday a person called about towels being stolen from Malone’s Motel.
It was reported Friday a well-being check on a man was requested. Officer found him sitting outside. No further action was required.
It was reported Friday a person called for a report number from an incident.
On Saturday, a Taco Bell manager called to file a report on a horse trailer littering in the restaurant’s parking lot.
A caller reported a gunshot Sunday, which they said was followed by someone getting into a car. An officer made contact with a neighbor who said people were partying, but there were no gunshots.
On Sunday, a fire was reported on South Jackson Street.
