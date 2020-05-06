Mason Edward Cockrum, 20, West Plains, and Tiffany Carissa German, 18, West Plains, April 24 in West Plains. Officiated by Hank Lawrence.
Jerremy Allen Cooper, 41, Mtn. View, and Melody Joann Francis, 44, Mtn. View, April 24 in Mtn. View. Officiated by Bill Miller.
Ralph D. Tray Whitsell III, 24, West Plains, and Allie Leu Howell, 21, West Plains, April 25 in West Plains. Officiated by Ronald Dion Prewett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.